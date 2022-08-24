Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.04 and a 200 day moving average of $234.40.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

