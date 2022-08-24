Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $183,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $369.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

