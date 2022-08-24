Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,941 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $57,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average of $141.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

