Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,693 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Raymond James worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Raymond James by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

