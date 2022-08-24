Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/22/2022 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush to an “underperform” rating.

8/22/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $40.00.

8/22/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $48.00.

8/19/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $46.00.

8/19/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00.

8/18/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $48.00.

7/22/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $44.00.

7/21/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $41.00.

7/21/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $45.00.

7/20/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00.

7/15/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

7/12/2022 – Bath & Body Works is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Bath & Body Works is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

