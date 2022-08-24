Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 355,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 263.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42). Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

