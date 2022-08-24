Rehan Jaffer Acquires 250,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $5,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,335,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rehan Jaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $5,680,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Rehan Jaffer bought 275,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.