Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.46% of Republic Services worth $190,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Insider Activity

Republic Services Price Performance

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $148.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

