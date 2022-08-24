Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 70,239 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 296,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

