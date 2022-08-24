Reviewing Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enovis and Demant A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33 Demant A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.68%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovis is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.74 $71.66 million $2.19 24.15 Demant A/S $2.93 billion 2.54 $399.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares Enovis and Demant A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Demant A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovis.

Risk & Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Demant A/S has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Demant A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 3.49% 5.39% 3.19% Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enovis beats Demant A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products. The Communications segment provides headsets for collaborative work and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

