Reviewing KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KORU Medical Systems and NEXGEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

NEXGEL has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given NEXGEL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -30.09% -19.62% -16.38% NEXGEL N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and NEXGEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $23.49 million 4.75 -$4.56 million ($0.17) -14.59 NEXGEL $1.55 million 6.11 N/A N/A N/A

NEXGEL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORU Medical Systems.

Summary

NEXGEL beats KORU Medical Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About NEXGEL

(Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

