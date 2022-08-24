Reviewing SomaLogic (SLGC) & Its Peers

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SomaLogic to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -114.46% -16.76% -14.61% SomaLogic Competitors -239.39% -12.44% -6.16%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00 SomaLogic Competitors 41 606 1208 23 2.65

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SomaLogic and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

SomaLogic presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 227.96%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 36.32%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SomaLogic and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million -$87.55 million -4.48 SomaLogic Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million -17.02

SomaLogic’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic. SomaLogic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SomaLogic’s peers have a beta of 5.68, suggesting that their average share price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SomaLogic peers beat SomaLogic on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

