Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) versus Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Head to Head Comparison

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Hour Loop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 8.03% 26.18% 16.41% Hour Loop N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 2 3 12 0 2.59 Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Revolve Group and Hour Loop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Revolve Group presently has a consensus price target of $38.72, indicating a potential upside of 67.27%. Hour Loop has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Hour Loop.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Hour Loop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $891.39 million 1.90 $99.84 million $1.13 20.49 Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.87 $4.78 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Hour Loop on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.