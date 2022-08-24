RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 7,197 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

