RFG Advisory LLC Has $236,000 Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 672,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 222,615 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,721,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

