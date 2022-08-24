RFG Advisory LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

EPD opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

