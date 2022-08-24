RFG Advisory LLC Invests $281,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

