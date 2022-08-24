RFG Advisory LLC Invests $294,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

