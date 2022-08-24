RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,548 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Shares of AEM opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

