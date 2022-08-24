RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SUSA opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36.

