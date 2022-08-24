RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RH by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

RH Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $292.79 on Wednesday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $733.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.36 and its 200-day moving average is $313.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,925 shares of company stock worth $9,485,189. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.