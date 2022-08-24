Roberto Walker Sells 12,975 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roberto Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

PFG stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.