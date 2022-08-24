Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Roku were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $374.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $750,755 over the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.