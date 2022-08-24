Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a report issued on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $125.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

