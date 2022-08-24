Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,648 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

