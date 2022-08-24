Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

