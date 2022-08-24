Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in First Hawaiian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,242,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

