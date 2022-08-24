Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $263,000 Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other United Fire Group news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,412.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UFCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

