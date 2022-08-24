Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Organogenesis by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 56,362 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $334,226.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,575.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 116,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $650,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 56,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $334,226.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,575.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,879 shares of company stock worth $2,399,264. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORGO. Oppenheimer downgraded Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Organogenesis to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

