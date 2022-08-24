Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 2,897.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novanta by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,303,000 after buying an additional 301,204 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,785,000 after buying an additional 179,209 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Novanta by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,121,000 after buying an additional 71,544 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Novanta by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 200,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after buying an additional 53,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,740,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $146.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.71.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

