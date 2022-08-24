Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 68,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.60 million, a PE ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 2.51. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.