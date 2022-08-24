Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,177.13

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,177.13 ($14.22) and traded as low as GBX 1,078 ($13.03). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($13.05), with a volume of 236,837 shares traded.

Safestore Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,094.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,177.13. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 477.88.

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

