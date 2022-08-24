Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 121,038 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Seagate Technology worth $42,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

