SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Jing Nealis Sells 30,000 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,621.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 19th, Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $243,000.00.
SES AI Price Performance
Shares of SES stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES AI (SES)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.