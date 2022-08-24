Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Shake Shack worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SHAK opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -81.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

