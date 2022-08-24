Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.61. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.24 and a 12-month high of C$8.26. The firm has a market cap of C$576.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.7244487 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

