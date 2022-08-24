Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance
Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Wednesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 29.33 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 96.40 ($1.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £129.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31.
About BATM Advanced Communications
