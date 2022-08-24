Sigma Lithium (SGML) versus The Competition Financial Review

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sigma Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A -$27.04 million -48.71 Sigma Lithium Competitors $8.23 billion $2.55 billion -8.21

Sigma Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium. Sigma Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sigma Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00% Sigma Lithium Competitors -875.52% 2.57% -1.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sigma Lithium and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium Competitors 627 2029 2655 82 2.41

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.76%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 48.30%. Given Sigma Lithium’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sigma Lithium competitors beat Sigma Lithium on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

