Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

