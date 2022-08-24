Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 1.37% of SunOpta worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STKL. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $4,225,887.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,475 shares of company stock worth $4,721,111 in the last three months. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on STKL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.00 and a beta of 1.57. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

