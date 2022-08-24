Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 60,500 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.