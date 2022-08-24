Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares in the company, valued at $19,560,876.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,685 shares of company stock worth $15,642,690 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 1.1 %

Datadog stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10,309.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

