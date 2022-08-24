Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.37 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $89,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 352.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,259,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,248 shares of company stock worth $2,976,380. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

