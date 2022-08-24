Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 915.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.18% of Meritage Homes worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

NYSE MTH opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.51. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

