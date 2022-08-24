Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 6,651 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of IPG Photonics worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,350. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.