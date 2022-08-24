Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.33% of Compass Minerals International worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after buying an additional 140,850 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,001,000 after buying an additional 253,331 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 692,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after buying an additional 52,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Mary L. Frontczak purchased 1,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMP opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

