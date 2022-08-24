Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 14,946 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.