Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 15,203 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,203 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,944,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,378,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,233.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,939,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 103,832 shares of company stock worth $3,885,913 and sold 51,000 shares worth $1,832,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

