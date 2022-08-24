Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 541 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $422.51 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.36 and a 200-day moving average of $488.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

