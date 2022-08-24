Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $75.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.